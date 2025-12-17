Left Menu

Stormy Waters: U.S. Military Strikes Against Venezuela Garner Mixed Reactions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced not releasing unedited footage of recent military strikes on suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean. The operations, under scrutiny for legality, were explained as anti-narcotics efforts targeting the Maduro regime. Critics, including Democrats, demanded clarity on the administration's strategy.

17-12-2025
The U.S. Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, confirmed on Tuesday there are no plans to release the full unedited video of the September 2 strikes on a suspected drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean. The strikes have spurred debate over the Trump administration's true intentions regarding Venezuela.

Briefings by Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were held for Senate and House members, aiming to satisfy demands for clarity on a lengthy campaign involving over 20 strikes. Tensions rose after reports revealed a second strike killed survivors, raising legal concerns.

The initiative, initially depicted by President Trump as open to transparency, is praised by some Republicans as a necessary action against drug-related threats. However, Democrats criticize the administration for its elusive goals, questioning its lack of consultation with Congress regarding potential regime change in Venezuela.

