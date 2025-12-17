Argentina's Economic Recovery: Growth Amid Challenges

Argentina's economy achieved a 3.3% expansion in the third quarter from the previous quarter, as disclosed by official data on Tuesday. This marks the fourth consecutive quarterly growth, although it fell short of analysts' 3.5% forecast for the September to December timeframe.

The year-on-year growth was predominantly fueled by a significant rise in gross fixed investments, complemented by advances in financial intermediation, mining, quarrying, and the hospitality industry, according to Argentina's national statistics agency, INDEC. When seasonally adjusted, the GDP grew 0.3% from the second quarter, added INDEC.

Amidst the economic developments, President Javier Milei's political party achieved a substantial victory in the midterm legislative elections, reflecting robust public support despite the government's stringent austerity measures. The economy's path forward will be pivotal, as stakeholders balance optimism with caution regarding Argentina's economic stabilization and projected growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)