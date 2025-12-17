Hollywood Tragedy: Son Accused of Parents' Murder

Authorities have announced plans to charge Nick Reiner, the younger son of esteemed Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner, with the murder of his parents in their Los Angeles residence.

Nick Reiner, aged 32, was apprehended following the discovery of his father, actor-director Rob Reiner, 78, and his mother, photographer-producer Michele Reiner, 70, dead in their home. Evidence led LAPD detectives to Nick, who was arrested without incident.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is preparing to file two first-degree murder charges against Nick, which could result in life imprisonment without parole or even the death penalty. Nick, previously known for struggles with substance abuse, remains in custody without bail.

