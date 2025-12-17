Modi's Oman Visit: Strengthening Ties and Trade Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant visit to Oman, marking the last stop of his three-nation tour which included Ethiopia and Jordan. The visit holds special importance as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman.

Upon his arrival, Modi was warmly welcomed by Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said and greeted by the local Indian community. Local and Indian artists showcased their cultural heritage through performances of Ghoomar and other traditional dances.

A focal point of Modi's visit is the anticipated signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Oman, following the Union Cabinet's recent approval. The agreement is expected to broaden economic ties and open new avenues for bilateral trade, as discussions with Oman's leadership continue throughout the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)