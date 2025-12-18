Left Menu

Sonaselection India Ltd: Weaving Success with Upcoming IPO

Sonaselection India Ltd, a Bhilwara-based textile company, has filed for an IPO with capital markets regulator Sebi. The IPO includes 1.43 crore fresh equity shares, with funds designated for debt payment, upgrading manufacturing facilities, and other corporate purposes. The company reported a net profit of Rs 18.56 crore in FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:50 IST
Sonaselection India Ltd: Weaving Success with Upcoming IPO
Sonaselection India Ltd, an integrated fabric manufacturing company based in Bhilwara, is gearing up to go public with its recent IPO filing with Sebi. This strategic move involves issuing 1.43 crore fresh equity shares, with no offer for sale component.

Key expenditures from the proceeds are allocated towards reducing the company's debt, amounting to Rs 80 crore, and acquiring new plant and machinery worth Rs 47.55 crore for their Bhilwara facility. Sonaselection India, which was founded in 2022, plans to use the remainder for general corporate purposes.

The company's strategic location in Bhilwara provides access to skilled labor and established supply chains, contributing to its financial success. In FY25, Sonaselection India recorded a net profit of Rs 18.56 crore, with revenue from operations at Rs 316 crore. Choice Capital Advisors will manage the IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

