London Stocks Gain Ahead of Bank of England Rate Cut Expectations

London stocks demonstrated upward momentum on Thursday, as investors awaited a potential interest rate cut from the Bank of England. This move comes amid significant reductions in inflation and indications of economic deceleration.

The FTSE 100, a prominent index representing blue-chip companies, rose by 0.3% at 1013 GMT, building on gains from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 index advanced by 0.36%. In contrast, Europe's pan-regional index remained stable ahead of an expected rate-hold decision by the European Central Bank.

In the equities market, retailer Currys made remarkable strides with a 10.3% increase following substantial first-half profit reports. Despite upward trends in some sectors, including aerospace and retail, the overall rise was tempered by declines in precious metals and healthcare stocks.

