India and Oman Sign Landmark Free Trade Agreement

India and Oman have entered a new era of partnership by signing a landmark free trade agreement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik met in Muscat to finalize the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aiming to invigorate trade and investment between the countries.

The agreement is expected to provide a significant boost to bilateral trade, creating jobs and opening a plethora of opportunities across sectors like energy, agriculture, and healthcare. Modi highlighted the importance of the deal in enhancing market access and promoting investments in both nations.

This is Oman's second free trade agreement with an individual country. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to regional peace and stability, while also discussing cultural and educational exchanges to strengthen people-to-people connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)