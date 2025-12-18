Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Paves Pathway to Economic Growth with Mega Road Projects

Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Rakesh Singh announced six major expressway projects, costing Rs 36,483 crore, to be built over the next three years. These will bolster economic development, investment, and transportation efficiency. New highways will enhance interstate connectivity, while a unique tiger corridor exemplifies sustainable infrastructure development.

The roads of Madhya Pradesh are transforming into critical arteries for economic development, investment, and new opportunities, according to the state's Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh. In a recent announcement, Singh revealed plans for six major expressway projects, totaling 3,368 kilometers, at a cost of Rs 36,483 crore.

These new projects, including the Narmada Pragati Path and Vindhya Expressway, are part of an ambitious three-year development plan. Scheduled for completion by June 2028, these roads aim to reduce travel time, enhance safety, and energize industrial, agricultural, and tourism activities in the state.

A significant highlight is the development of a tiger corridor with eco-friendly road designs, establishing a precedent in balancing infrastructure growth with wildlife conservation. Additionally, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to build 948 km of new roads, which will further strengthen logistics and attract industrial investments, ultimately accelerating Madhya Pradesh's economic growth.

