Left Menu

Last-Minute International Escapes: Dubai and Vietnam Lead the Way

Currency fluctuations and festive costs influence Indian travelers to choose shorter international trips with easy visa access. Destinations like Dubai and Vietnam are in high demand, especially among families and young travelers, due to strong flight connectivity and diverse experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:36 IST
Last-Minute International Escapes: Dubai and Vietnam Lead the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This winter season marks a new era for Indian travelers as currency movements and festive-season expenses shape travel dynamics. According to data from Cox and Kings, the preference for shorter international trips is evident, especially to destinations with simplified visa procedures.

Reports indicate a substantial rise in last-minute bookings, with more than 65% opting for vacations under five days. Destinations such as Dubai and Vietnam are surging in popularity, attributed to their strong flight connectivity and compact itineraries that promise varied experiences.

Notably, families and senior travelers are increasingly choosing Dubai for its safety and infrastructure, while Vietnam appeals to young adults seeking diverse experiences. Overall, streamlined visa processes and experience-rich trips are dominating the season's travel scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025