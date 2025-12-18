Last-Minute International Escapes: Dubai and Vietnam Lead the Way
Currency fluctuations and festive costs influence Indian travelers to choose shorter international trips with easy visa access. Destinations like Dubai and Vietnam are in high demand, especially among families and young travelers, due to strong flight connectivity and diverse experiences.
- Country:
- India
This winter season marks a new era for Indian travelers as currency movements and festive-season expenses shape travel dynamics. According to data from Cox and Kings, the preference for shorter international trips is evident, especially to destinations with simplified visa procedures.
Reports indicate a substantial rise in last-minute bookings, with more than 65% opting for vacations under five days. Destinations such as Dubai and Vietnam are surging in popularity, attributed to their strong flight connectivity and compact itineraries that promise varied experiences.
Notably, families and senior travelers are increasingly choosing Dubai for its safety and infrastructure, while Vietnam appeals to young adults seeking diverse experiences. Overall, streamlined visa processes and experience-rich trips are dominating the season's travel scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
