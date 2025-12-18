Left Menu

Lufthansa's Bold Transatlantic Expansion Fueled by U.S. Demand

Lufthansa, driven by robust demand in the U.S., plans a significant expansion of transatlantic flights and the introduction of new premium seating. CEO Carsten Spohr highlights growth in smaller U.S. cities, predicts stable pricing amid limited supply, and aims for efficiency improvements and higher margins by 2026.

18-12-2025
Lufthansa is set to capitalize on strong U.S. demand by expanding its transatlantic flights and enhancing its premium seating options, CEO Carsten Spohr revealed to Reuters. The airline has shifted sales focus predominantly to the U.S., accounting for nearly 60% of its revenue.

Plans include increasing service frequency for routes such as Frankfurt–Raleigh-Durham and Frankfurt–St. Louis. This strategy underscores the vigor of the U.S. market and growing business connections, like those with Bayer and automotive firms.

Spohr anticipates stable or rising ticket prices against supply constraints and envisions 2026 as a pivotal year for efficiency, with expected improvements in margin growth.

