Left Menu

Kerala's Balagopal Critiques G RAM G Bill, Warns of Economic Impacts

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal criticizes the Centre's introduction of the G RAM G Bill, replacing the MGNREGA scheme with a 60:40 funding model that he claims will harm states financially. He argues this reflects destructive federalism and slashes state resources in favor of large corporations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:07 IST
Kerala's Balagopal Critiques G RAM G Bill, Warns of Economic Impacts
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Finance Minister, KN Balagopal, expressed concerns over the changes introduced by the Centre in the employment guarantee scheme, which could negatively impact the states.

Following the G RAM G Bill's introduction in Parliament, designed to substitute the MGNREGA scheme, Balagopal alarmed over conversion shifts to a 60:40 funding ratio, potentially limiting state employment generation.

He criticized the Union government for retreating from its fiscal responsibilities. Balagopal warned of severe fiscal impacts from these changes, reportedly slashing the states' financial share. This stance aligns with his previous objections to national policy, such as GST, which he argued diluted state autonomy.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025