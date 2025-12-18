Kerala's Balagopal Critiques G RAM G Bill, Warns of Economic Impacts

Kerala's Finance Minister, KN Balagopal, expressed concerns over the changes introduced by the Centre in the employment guarantee scheme, which could negatively impact the states.

Following the G RAM G Bill's introduction in Parliament, designed to substitute the MGNREGA scheme, Balagopal alarmed over conversion shifts to a 60:40 funding ratio, potentially limiting state employment generation.

He criticized the Union government for retreating from its fiscal responsibilities. Balagopal warned of severe fiscal impacts from these changes, reportedly slashing the states' financial share. This stance aligns with his previous objections to national policy, such as GST, which he argued diluted state autonomy.