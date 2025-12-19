Unrest in Bangladesh: Youth Leader's Death Sparks National Protests
The death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi has triggered violent protests across Bangladesh, increasing tensions ahead of the national elections. Hadi was shot while campaigning, leading to his death after advanced medical care in Singapore. The interim government urges calm while promising justice.
Bangladesh has witnessed widespread unrest following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Violent protests erupted in multiple cities after he succumbed to injuries sustained during a campaign rally, where he was shot by masked assailants.
Social media footage showed protesters vandalizing media offices in Dhaka, as demonstrators demanded accountability for Hadi's death. With national elections looming, tensions run high, prompting increased police and paramilitary deployments across the country.
The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has declared a day of state mourning, urging citizens to remain calm and promising a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, anti-India protests continue to flare amid strained diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
