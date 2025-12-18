Left Menu

India-Oman Trade Pact to Spark Gem and Jewellery Export Boom

The newly-signed India-Oman free trade pact is set to boost India's gem and jewellery exports to USD 150 million over three years, leveraging improved competitiveness and deeper industry collaboration. The CEPA framework between the two nations enhances direct trade ties, providing zero duty access and broadening market reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent India-Oman free trade pact promises a significant boost for India's gem and jewellery industry, potentially driving exports to USD 150 million within three years, as per the industry body GJEPC.

The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) facilitates zero duty access, enhancing competitiveness and encouraging direct sourcing, according to GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali.

The agreement marks Oman's first bilateral trade deal since 2006, expected to improve market access, boost investments, and strengthen India's global jewellery hub status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

