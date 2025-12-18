India-Oman Trade Pact to Spark Gem and Jewellery Export Boom

The recent India-Oman free trade pact promises a significant boost for India's gem and jewellery industry, potentially driving exports to USD 150 million within three years, as per the industry body GJEPC.

The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) facilitates zero duty access, enhancing competitiveness and encouraging direct sourcing, according to GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali.

The agreement marks Oman's first bilateral trade deal since 2006, expected to improve market access, boost investments, and strengthen India's global jewellery hub status.

(With inputs from agencies.)