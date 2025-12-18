Himachal Road Transport Corporation Boosts Services with New Initiatives

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday announced a phased plan to release 3% arrears for Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees by March 2026. This decision was taken during the 162nd Board of Directors meeting for HRTC.

Agnihotri also inaugurated the HIM Bus portal, facilitating online HIM card applications. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Axis, UCO, and Punjab National Bank to offer additional benefits on employee salary accounts. Additionally, HRTC has partnered with 6,000 Common Service Centres for ticket bookings.

Among the meeting's highlights was the approval of infrastructure projects, including bus stand constructions and renovations. The Deputy Minister emphasized the government's commitment to improving HRTC operations and employee welfare.