Left Menu

Himachal Road Transport Corporation Boosts Services with New Initiatives

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced the release of arrears for HRTC employees, while launching digital services and financial collaborations to enhance HRTC's operations. Infrastructure developments and financial measures were discussed to strengthen state transport systems and support staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:52 IST
Himachal Road Transport Corporation Boosts Services with New Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday announced a phased plan to release 3% arrears for Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees by March 2026. This decision was taken during the 162nd Board of Directors meeting for HRTC.

Agnihotri also inaugurated the HIM Bus portal, facilitating online HIM card applications. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Axis, UCO, and Punjab National Bank to offer additional benefits on employee salary accounts. Additionally, HRTC has partnered with 6,000 Common Service Centres for ticket bookings.

Among the meeting's highlights was the approval of infrastructure projects, including bus stand constructions and renovations. The Deputy Minister emphasized the government's commitment to improving HRTC operations and employee welfare.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025