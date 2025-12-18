Central Banks Pivot: Rate Hikes on the Horizon?

Global central banks are signaling a significant shift in monetary policy, moving away from a long phase of easing to potentially hiking rates as inflation concerns loom. In a clear pivot, central banks across Europe, North America, and parts of Asia are alerting markets of the ending era of generous monetary policies.

The European Central Bank ended its monetary easing, while the Bank of England cut rates amidst internal dissent focused on inflation risks. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve in the U.S. hinted at a pause, though debates persist on how to handle inflationary pressures and an already heated economy.

Central banks in Switzerland, Canada, Sweden, New Zealand, and Japan are also recalibrating their strategies, with several maintaining the status quo and others contemplating rate increases. The Reserve Bank of Australia notably suggested a possible rate hike, forecasting stubborn inflationary pressures.

