Australia Takes Charge in Third Ashes Test at Adelaide

Australia consolidated their advantage in the third Ashes test at Adelaide Oval as they dismissed England for 286 on day three, taking an 85-run lead into their second innings.

England began the day at 213 for eight, with a commendable ninth-wicket stand between Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer adding 106 runs to the total. Stokes notched his 37th test fifty, scoring 83 before falling to Mitchell Starc.

Archer celebrated his maiden test fifty but was soon caught in the slips off Scott Boland, who concluded with figures of 3-45. Australian captain Pat Cummins, back in action after a back injury, took 3-69. With this, Australia, already leading the series 2-0, aims for a clean sweep after substantial victories in Perth and Brisbane.

