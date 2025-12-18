Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision: Bajri Truck Overturns on Car

In Bundi district, a tragic accident claimed four lives when a truck overturned on a car. The deceased were travelling to a birthday celebration. One person survived with injuries. The accident occurred after the truck's tyre burst, causing it to hit the car and overturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:25 IST
A devastating accident on National Highway 52 resulted in the death of four individuals, including three brothers, as a Bajri-laden truck overturned on their vehicle in Bundi district.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening while they were en route to a birthday party in Kota. Identified victims include Moinuddin, Fariuddin, Azamiuddin, and their cousin Saifuddin. Saifuddin's father, Vasiuddin, sustained minor injuries.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Uma Sharma, stated that the accident was triggered when the truck's tyre burst, causing both vehicles to skid. Authorities have launched an investigation, and Vasiuddin is receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

