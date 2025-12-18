Tragic Highway Collision: Bajri Truck Overturns on Car

A devastating accident on National Highway 52 resulted in the death of four individuals, including three brothers, as a Bajri-laden truck overturned on their vehicle in Bundi district.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening while they were en route to a birthday party in Kota. Identified victims include Moinuddin, Fariuddin, Azamiuddin, and their cousin Saifuddin. Saifuddin's father, Vasiuddin, sustained minor injuries.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Uma Sharma, stated that the accident was triggered when the truck's tyre burst, causing both vehicles to skid. Authorities have launched an investigation, and Vasiuddin is receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)