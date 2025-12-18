Left Menu

Brakes Bind, Smoke Rises: Quick Action Prevents Railway Mishap

A train from Hyderabad to Belagavi experienced smoke emanating from a coach due to brake binding. The incident happened at Shankarpalli railway station in Telangana. No injuries were reported. South Central Railway officials swiftly addressed the issue, allowing the train to continue its journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events at Shankarpalli railway station in Telangana, smoke was detected emanating from the Hyderabad-Belagavi special train. The smoke was attributed to brake binding, officials from South Central Railway (SCR) confirmed on Thursday evening.

Luckily, no injuries were reported as SCR personnel rapidly addressed the situation. The issue was identified in a coach of train number 07043 and was attended to immediately, confirming the safety of the passengers and enabling the train to resume its journey.

The SCR's prompt communication through 'X' highlighted that the station master noticed a small spark and smoke via walkie talkie after the train passed Shankarpalli station at 19:26 hours. Following immediate examination by the staff, normal operations were quickly restored to the special service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

