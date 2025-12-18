Brakes Bind, Smoke Rises: Quick Action Prevents Railway Mishap

In an unexpected turn of events at Shankarpalli railway station in Telangana, smoke was detected emanating from the Hyderabad-Belagavi special train. The smoke was attributed to brake binding, officials from South Central Railway (SCR) confirmed on Thursday evening.

Luckily, no injuries were reported as SCR personnel rapidly addressed the situation. The issue was identified in a coach of train number 07043 and was attended to immediately, confirming the safety of the passengers and enabling the train to resume its journey.

The SCR's prompt communication through 'X' highlighted that the station master noticed a small spark and smoke via walkie talkie after the train passed Shankarpalli station at 19:26 hours. Following immediate examination by the staff, normal operations were quickly restored to the special service.

