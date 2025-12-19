Mercosur Deal Signing Delayed: EU Leaders Informed by Von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has officially notified EU leaders at the recent summit about a delay in the signing of the Mercosur deal. Sources close to the matter confirmed the postponement, initially reported by Reuters and Politico.

The signing of the agreement is now expected to occur in January, according to multiple sources familiar with the negotiations. The delay marks another setback in the long-standing efforts to finalize the trade pact.

EU's commitment to securing the Mercosur deal continues, despite this latest delay, as both economic and political implications remain significant for all parties involved.

