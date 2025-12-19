Massive Protest Erupts Against Argentina's Controversial Labor Reform

A massive demonstration organized by Argentina's main union federation took place on Thursday in Buenos Aires, as workers protested against a government labor reform bill. The bill proposes limitations on the right to strike and modifications to employee working hours and severance pay.

President Javier Milei, who has pitched the reform as a job creation measure and a way to reduce bureaucracy, is pushing for Congressional approval. However, unions are opposing it vehemently, arguing it infringes on workers' rights by giving employers more power over working conditions.

The labor reform bill has ignited widespread debate, with the union movement warning against reduced rights and the government advocating for economic revitalization. The legislative discussions come after Milei's party strengthened its position in recent elections. The bill's progression remains uncertain amidst mounting opposition.