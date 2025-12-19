Left Menu

Talks on Ukraine Peace Deal Gain Momentum Ahead of U.S.-Russia Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about talks to end the war in Ukraine, ahead of a meeting between U.S. officials and Russian delegates. The negotiations, focused on territorial disputes, continue despite challenges. A peace deal could include security guarantees for Ukraine similar to NATO's mutual defense pledge.

19-12-2025
President Donald Trump signaled progress in talks to end the conflict in Ukraine, expressing hopes for a resolution soon. Speaking at the Oval Office, Trump hinted at a breakthrough ahead of a planned U.S.-Russia meeting this weekend.

Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are poised to engage with Russian officials in Miami, aiming to mediate a peace agreement to halt Russia's military actions in Ukraine. Their recent discussions in Berlin reveal a narrowing gap between the involved parties, although Russia's territorial claims continue to pose significant hurdles.

Surveys indicate that Ukrainians are largely opposed to ceding territory, a core Russian demand. Nonetheless, proposals are under consideration to extend NATO-esque security assurances to Ukraine, as part of an unprecedented peace deal framework.

