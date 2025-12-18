Left Menu

Odisha Attracts Rs 38,700 Crore in Investment on Day One of Investor Meet

On the first day of its investor meet in Hyderabad, Odisha secured investment proposals worth Rs 38,700 crore. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi participated in the event, engaging directly with top executives. Key sectors included pharmaceuticals, green energy, and automotive, with substantial employment potential discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:47 IST
Odisha Attracts Rs 38,700 Crore in Investment on Day One of Investor Meet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odisha made a significant impact on the investment landscape, securing intents worth Rs 38,700 crore on the opening day of its two-day investors meet in Hyderabad, according to an official statement. The Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, played a pivotal role as he attended the event and engaged with industry leaders.

The meet, spotlighted by a roadshow organized by the state government, aimed to enhance industry partnerships and showcase Odisha's immense industrial potential to both national and international investors. Majhi held exclusive meetings with senior executives from sectors ranging from pharmaceuticals to capital equipment manufacturing.

With 15 government-to-business meetings held, Majhi facilitated investment proposals worth Rs 19,500 crore, potentially providing jobs for 7,500 people. Additionally, seven MoUs worth Rs 19,200 crore were signed, expected to create employment for 12,700 individuals. A sectoral roundtable with pharmaceutical industry leaders underlined Odisha's ongoing appeal to investors.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025