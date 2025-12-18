Odisha Attracts Rs 38,700 Crore in Investment on Day One of Investor Meet

Odisha made a significant impact on the investment landscape, securing intents worth Rs 38,700 crore on the opening day of its two-day investors meet in Hyderabad, according to an official statement. The Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, played a pivotal role as he attended the event and engaged with industry leaders.

The meet, spotlighted by a roadshow organized by the state government, aimed to enhance industry partnerships and showcase Odisha's immense industrial potential to both national and international investors. Majhi held exclusive meetings with senior executives from sectors ranging from pharmaceuticals to capital equipment manufacturing.

With 15 government-to-business meetings held, Majhi facilitated investment proposals worth Rs 19,500 crore, potentially providing jobs for 7,500 people. Additionally, seven MoUs worth Rs 19,200 crore were signed, expected to create employment for 12,700 individuals. A sectoral roundtable with pharmaceutical industry leaders underlined Odisha's ongoing appeal to investors.