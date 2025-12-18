Left Menu

EU's Crucial Summit: 'Money Today or Blood Tomorrow'

EU leaders grapple with differences over using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war effort. With most assets held in Belgium and other countries concerned, the summit aims to share legal and financial risks. Ukrainian President stressed the urgency, amidst fears of Russian aggression against the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union leaders gathered for a crucial summit on Thursday to address internal differences over plans to finance Ukraine's war effort using frozen Russian assets, a challenge that tests the cohesion of the bloc.

The summit, held in Brussels, focused on assuring Belgium, which holds the majority of these assets, and other concerned nations that the financial and legal risks would be equitably distributed. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever highlighted the lack of sufficient safeguards.

Despite concerns, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed the urgency, stating that Europe's choice was between immediate action or future conflict, urging leaders to agree on the proposal to avert a perceived Russian threat to the EU's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

