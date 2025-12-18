EU's Crucial Summit: 'Money Today or Blood Tomorrow'

European Union leaders gathered for a crucial summit on Thursday to address internal differences over plans to finance Ukraine's war effort using frozen Russian assets, a challenge that tests the cohesion of the bloc.

The summit, held in Brussels, focused on assuring Belgium, which holds the majority of these assets, and other concerned nations that the financial and legal risks would be equitably distributed. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever highlighted the lack of sufficient safeguards.

Despite concerns, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed the urgency, stating that Europe's choice was between immediate action or future conflict, urging leaders to agree on the proposal to avert a perceived Russian threat to the EU's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)