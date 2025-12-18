Left Menu

EU Faces Standoff Over Ukraine Loan Amid Belgium's Concerns

Belgium urges the EU for protection against potential Russian retaliation before agreeing to a loan for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. As leaders convene at the Brussels summit, Belgium seeks guarantees amidst rising Russian pressure. The outcome impacts EU decision-making and support for Ukraine.

  • Country:
  • Belgium

As tensions rise in Brussels, Belgium has demanded robust assurances from its European Union partners to protect against Russian retaliation before supporting a significant loan plan for Ukraine. This loan plan involves using billions of euros in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine's military and financial needs over two years.

Belgium's Prime Minister, Bart De Wever, expressed concerns about potential legal attacks from Russia, emphasizing the need for a joint European approach that includes frozen assets from various countries. This comes amid accusations of Russia waging sabotage across Europe and increasing legal pressure through lawsuits.

With allies like the UK, Canada, and Norway pledging aid, the EU aims to meet Ukraine's 2026 and 2027 needs. The summit's outcome is crucial for Europe's global negotiating stance and internal decision-making processes. De Wever remains cautious but stresses Belgium's commitment to supporting Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

