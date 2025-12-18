European Markets Surge Amid Positive Economic Signals
European shares saw broad-based gains with significant contributions from banks, financial services, and industrial stocks. Lower-than-expected U.S. inflation and European Central Bank's positive economic outlook bolstered investor confidence. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.93%, while specific sectors like aerospace & defence led gains.
European shares experienced widespread gains on Thursday, buoyed by U.S. inflation figures that were lower than expected, which in turn fueled optimism for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2026. Furthermore, the European Central Bank (ECB) maintained interest rates and expressed a more favorable view of the economy, contributing to investor confidence.
The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.93% at 585.29 after two consecutive sessions of declines. Major regional indices such as Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 each rose by 1%. The ECB reiterated a meeting-by-meeting approach to setting rates, hinting at the possibility of a future rate hike based on economic data.
Across various European sectors, banks rebounded by 1.1%, financial services surged by 2.2%, and heavy industrial stocks increased by 1.8%. The retail sector also witnessed significant rises, with companies like H&M gaining 3.6%. The energy sector edged up by 0.7% amid rising oil prices, while the UK's FTSE 100 remained steady post a Bank of England rate cut.
(With inputs from agencies.)
