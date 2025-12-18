Ebanks-Blake Wins First Stage of Multi-Million Pound Medical Negligence Suit
Ex-footballer Sylvan Ebanks-Blake has prevailed in the initial phase of his negligence lawsuit against a surgeon. He claims unnecessary surgery cost him five more years of professional play. A judge found the surgery unreasonable, linking it to ongoing ankle pain and potential career impact.
In a significant legal victory, former Premier League player Sylvan Ebanks-Blake has secured a favorable ruling in the initial stage of his negligence lawsuit against a sports surgeon.
The player, who formerly played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, argues that an unnecessary ankle surgery cost him five further years of professional play. A judge found the surgery unwarranted and associated it with ongoing pain.
As Ebanks-Blake seeks a multi-million-pound settlement, the trial's next phase will determine whether he could have continued playing at a high level in absence of the surgery.
