Left Menu

Ebanks-Blake Wins First Stage of Multi-Million Pound Medical Negligence Suit

Ex-footballer Sylvan Ebanks-Blake has prevailed in the initial phase of his negligence lawsuit against a surgeon. He claims unnecessary surgery cost him five more years of professional play. A judge found the surgery unreasonable, linking it to ongoing ankle pain and potential career impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:52 IST
Ebanks-Blake Wins First Stage of Multi-Million Pound Medical Negligence Suit
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant legal victory, former Premier League player Sylvan Ebanks-Blake has secured a favorable ruling in the initial stage of his negligence lawsuit against a sports surgeon.

The player, who formerly played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, argues that an unnecessary ankle surgery cost him five further years of professional play. A judge found the surgery unwarranted and associated it with ongoing pain.

As Ebanks-Blake seeks a multi-million-pound settlement, the trial's next phase will determine whether he could have continued playing at a high level in absence of the surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025