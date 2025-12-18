Ebanks-Blake Wins First Stage of Multi-Million Pound Medical Negligence Suit

In a significant legal victory, former Premier League player Sylvan Ebanks-Blake has secured a favorable ruling in the initial stage of his negligence lawsuit against a sports surgeon.

The player, who formerly played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, argues that an unnecessary ankle surgery cost him five further years of professional play. A judge found the surgery unwarranted and associated it with ongoing pain.

As Ebanks-Blake seeks a multi-million-pound settlement, the trial's next phase will determine whether he could have continued playing at a high level in absence of the surgery.

