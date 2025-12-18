Left Menu

CAG Report Reveals Alarming Signal Failures in South Western Railway

The CAG report reveals nearly 3,000 annual signal failures in South Western Railway. Examining 2018-23 data, the audit finds persistent safety concerns despite declining accident rates. Issues include repeated maintenance oversights and unaddressed deficiencies, risking serious accidents. Recommendations call for stricter adherence to protocols and enhanced safety measures.

Updated: 18-12-2025 23:06 IST
A recent Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report has highlighted alarming levels of signal failures in the South Western Railway zone, with an average of 2,961 incidents annually. This statistic casts doubts over the reliability of the railway's signalling systems, as presented during a parliamentary session on Thursday.

The audit, covering the period from 2018-2019 to 2022-2023, examined the Signal and Telecommunication (S&T) Department's activities in various divisions, including Hubballi, Bengaluru, and Mysuru. Although overall accidents have decreased, persistent cases of 'Signal Passing At Danger' and inaccurate points interlocking remain crucial safety challenges.

Furthermore, the investigation found irregular maintenance practices, including significant delays in addressing pointed deficiencies and negligence in following established guidelines. The CAG urges amendments to maintenance procedures as well as the implementation of recommended safety protocols to avert potential disasters and to advance signalling system reliability.

