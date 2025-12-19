ADB Approves $3M for Modern Irrigation Networks to Ease Water Shortages in Sri Lanka

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a US$3 million grant to help tackle worsening water shortages in Sri Lanka’s Northwestern and Uva provinces, two regions highly vulnerable to climate change and seasonal drought. The project will build modern pipe distribution network (PDN) systems to deliver efficient irrigation to 877 hectares of farmland, directly supporting agricultural recovery and long-term food security.

The initiative—known as the Transforming Irrigation Systems for Improved Food Security Project—is financed through the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR), funded by the Government of Japan.

Piloting Modern Irrigation to Help 943 Farming Households

On a pilot basis, the project will construct four PDN systems and provide institutional and technical guidance to 943 farming households, demonstrating the effectiveness of PDN technology in both rainfed and canal-based agricultural systems.

This pilot will inform wider adoption of PDN systems in future phases of the Mahaweli Water Security Investment Program, which ADB intends to expand across more regions.

ADB Country Director for Sri Lanka Takafumi Kadono emphasized PDN’s potential to transform dry-zone agriculture:

“PDN systems improve water use efficiency, can be operated on demand, and are well suited in water-scarce conditions. Seasonal rainwater, particularly in the dry zone, limits farmers’ maximization of land use, and compromises food security and economic returns.”

Four Modern Irrigation Systems Tailored to Local Needs

The project includes the construction of:

Two small-scale gravity-fed PDN systems in the Northwestern Province

One pumped-pressure PDN system in the Northwestern Province

One large-scale gravity PDN system in the Uva Province

These systems will supply water for paddy, as well as upland crops, helping farmers diversify into higher-value agricultural production.

Supporting Climate-Vulnerable Regions

The Northwestern and Uva provinces lie in Sri Lanka’s dry and intermediate climatic zones, where smallholder farmers rely heavily on rainfed cultivation and fragmented irrigation canals. These conditions leave communities highly exposed to:

prolonged dry spells

water scarcity

climate variability

declining agricultural productivity

Modern PDN systems will significantly reduce water losses, improve on-demand irrigation, and enable farmers to cultivate crops more efficiently—even in drought-prone periods.

Building Back Better After Cyclone Ditwah

The investment arrives as Sri Lanka recovers from Cyclone Ditwah, which struck in late November, causing:

the country’s worst flooding in 20 years

the deadliest natural disaster since the 2004 tsunami

massive damage to: 160,000 ha of paddy 96,000 ha of other crops 13,500 ha of vegetables



ADB’s grant aims to support both immediate recovery and long-term resilience, helping farming communities rebuild stronger irrigation systems that withstand future climate shocks.

Enhancing Food Security and Rural Livelihoods

By improving irrigation performance and introducing high-efficiency PDN infrastructure, the project is expected to:

increase crop yields and income stability

enhance water productivity

support climate-resilient agriculture

strengthen rural livelihoods

reduce vulnerability to extreme weather events

The initiative reflects ADB’s broader commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s recovery, food security, and climate adaptation.