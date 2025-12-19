Star Striker Haller Sidelined: Ivory Coast Faces New Challenge

Ivory Coast's star striker, Sebastien Haller, who was instrumental in leading his team to victory in the last Africa Cup of Nations, has been ruled out of the imminent tournament in Morocco due to injury.

Haller suffered a hamstring strain during a match for Dutch club Utrecht, leading to his withdrawal from the event. The Ivorian football federation announced that the 31-year-old underwent treatment at their training facility in Marbella, Spain, but would not recover in time to participate.

In Haller's absence, 24-year-old forward Evann Guessand from Aston Villa has been called up to join the squad. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast prepares to defend their title, beginning their campaign against Mozambique in Marrakech on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)