Surjewala Declares Delhi Pollution a 'National Health Emergency'

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala condemned the BJP-led central government for neglecting the escalating pollution problem in Delhi. He described the situation as a 'national health emergency' and urged immediate intervention from the prime minister.

Highlighting Delhi's grim status as the third most polluted city globally, Surjewala pointed out that a significant portion of the world's most polluted cities are in India. He cited alarming AQI levels reaching 800-900 in Delhi and NCR as evidence of this environmental crisis.

Surjewala accused both the central and local governments of engaging in blame games instead of formulating solutions. With Congress figures like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi raising the issue without government response, Surjewala reiterated the call for decisive action from the leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)