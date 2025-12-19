Left Menu

Surjewala Declares Delhi Pollution a 'National Health Emergency'

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the BJP-led central government for failing to address worsening pollution levels in Delhi, labeling it a 'national health emergency.' He urged the prime minister to acknowledge the crisis, claiming that Delhi ranks as the world's third most polluted city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:25 IST
Surjewala Declares Delhi Pollution a 'National Health Emergency'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala condemned the BJP-led central government for neglecting the escalating pollution problem in Delhi. He described the situation as a 'national health emergency' and urged immediate intervention from the prime minister.

Highlighting Delhi's grim status as the third most polluted city globally, Surjewala pointed out that a significant portion of the world's most polluted cities are in India. He cited alarming AQI levels reaching 800-900 in Delhi and NCR as evidence of this environmental crisis.

Surjewala accused both the central and local governments of engaging in blame games instead of formulating solutions. With Congress figures like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi raising the issue without government response, Surjewala reiterated the call for decisive action from the leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025