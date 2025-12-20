Trump's Pharmaceutical Price Slash: Major Deals Announced

The Trump administration, in a bid to lower medication costs, announced agreements with nine leading pharmaceutical companies aimed at aligning U.S. drug prices with those of other developed countries. This move is part of a larger initiative to reduce prices for both Medicaid and cash-paying consumers.

During a White House press conference, President Trump, alongside pharmaceutical executives, declared the U.S. would no longer subsidize other nations. Companies like Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, and Roche's U.S. unit Genentech have signed on to this price-slashing deal.

The agreements promise to cut prices on drugs sold to Medicaid and introduce select medications on the TrumpRx.gov platform. Additionally, companies are set to invest over $150 billion in U.S. research, development, and manufacturing, though specifics are yet to be disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)