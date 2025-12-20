One Universal Production Group Expands Horizons with New HQ Launch

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia—In a bid to strengthen its foothold in the entertainment and tourism industry across Asia, One Universal Production Group (OUP) unveiled its latest corporate headquarters today. This strategic move highlights OUP's commitment to delivering world-class intellectual property (IP)-driven experiences, ranging from entertainment and edutainment to themed tourism.

Celebrated for its record-breaking productions and expansive immersive attractions, the company has accolades from the Guinness World Records and other esteemed organizations. Among its notable achievements are the highly-attended Ultraman Live 2015 and the enduring Pokemon Festival, along with ventures like the world's largest inflatable duck installation.

In collaboration with key global IP entities, such as CoComelon and Ultraman, OUP announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Kayou Cultural Creativity Co., readying to enrich the Malaysian market with innovative IP collectibles. The firm also outlined its future international projects, including the Hadi Excellence Collection in the UAE.