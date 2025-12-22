India's Deccan Gold Mines Launches Pre-Commissioning at Kyrgyzstan's Altyn Tor

On Monday, India's Deccan Gold Mines Ltd announced the initiation of pre-commissioning trials at its Altyn Tor Gold Project in Kyrgyzstan. This marks a critical phase towards full-scale gold production and a key milestone in India's overseas gold mining investments.

The pre-commissioning trials will run sequentially, focusing first on the crushing, grinding, and gravity concentration circuits, later moving to the leaching circuit. These activities are planned to adjust to the prevailing weather conditions at the site.

During this phase, up to 30,000 tonnes of ore with an average grade of over 1.0 gram per tonne will be processed. Recovered gold will be transformed into saleable concentrate or dore bars. The trials aim to validate process performance before full commissioning, according to the company.

Managing Director Hanuma Prasad Modali described the trials as pivotal, not just operationally but also as a representation of India's capability to engage in the global gold mining sector. He emphasized the project's role in strengthening ties between India and Kyrgyzstan through technical collaboration and responsible mining.

The investment in Avelum Partners, responsible for the Altyn Tor Project, marks India's first such investment in Kyrgyzstan. Located in the Soltan Sary gold zone within the larger Tien Shan Shear Zone, the Altyn Tor deposit currently holds an estimated 4.65 million tonnes of resource. This effort highlights Deccan Gold's strategic growth and reinforces India's international economic ties.

