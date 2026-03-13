Left Menu

Netanyahu's Bold Claims: Impact of Joint U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Iran has been weakened after joint U.S.-Israeli military operations. He emphasized the impact on Iran's elite forces and mentioned daily communications with U.S. President Donald Trump. This marked his first public address since the conflict began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-03-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 00:53 IST
Netanyahu's Bold Claims: Impact of Joint U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran
Israeli Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a recent press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Iran has significantly weakened following nearly two weeks of joint U.S.-Israeli military operations. According to Netanyahu, the attacks have dealt substantial blows to Iran's elite forces.

Netanyahu highlighted the close collaboration with the United States, revealing that he speaks almost daily with U.S. President Donald Trump. The two leaders maintain open communications regarding strategic military operations.

This press conference was Netanyahu's first public appearance since the onset of the conflict, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the ongoing coordination between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026