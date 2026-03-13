Netanyahu's Bold Claims: Impact of Joint U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Iran has been weakened after joint U.S.-Israeli military operations. He emphasized the impact on Iran's elite forces and mentioned daily communications with U.S. President Donald Trump. This marked his first public address since the conflict began.
- Country:
- Israel
In a recent press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Iran has significantly weakened following nearly two weeks of joint U.S.-Israeli military operations. According to Netanyahu, the attacks have dealt substantial blows to Iran's elite forces.
Netanyahu highlighted the close collaboration with the United States, revealing that he speaks almost daily with U.S. President Donald Trump. The two leaders maintain open communications regarding strategic military operations.
This press conference was Netanyahu's first public appearance since the onset of the conflict, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the ongoing coordination between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Iran
- Israel
- US
- joint strikes
- elite forces
- Trump
- press conference
- war
- collaboration
ALSO READ
President Trump issues new threat about Iran: 'Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today,' reports AP.
Trump's Online Threat to Iran: A Show of Force and Controversy
Tensions in the White House: Trump's Balancing Act on the Iran Conflict
U.S. Arms Package for Taiwan Awaits Trump's Nod Post-China Visit
The 'TACO' Strategy: Navigating Trump's Geopolitical Gambits