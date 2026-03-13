Netanyahu's Bold Claims: Impact of Joint U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

In a recent press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Iran has significantly weakened following nearly two weeks of joint U.S.-Israeli military operations. According to Netanyahu, the attacks have dealt substantial blows to Iran's elite forces.

Netanyahu highlighted the close collaboration with the United States, revealing that he speaks almost daily with U.S. President Donald Trump. The two leaders maintain open communications regarding strategic military operations.

This press conference was Netanyahu's first public appearance since the onset of the conflict, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the ongoing coordination between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)