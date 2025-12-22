Satcom Integration Poised to Revolutionize Indian Agriculture

In a bid to revolutionize decision-making within Indian agriculture, satellite communication, when combined with terrestrial data, is expected to significantly enhance farmers' ability to manage climate-related risks, improve productivity, and minimize losses. This is according to Kuchibhotla Srinivas, a Partner at Deloitte India.

Speaking with ANI, Srinivas explained that satellite data interventions currently offer around 50% precision, but this figure could increase to 70-75% in the upcoming years as models and data quality improve, particularly with the integration of ground-level data. While satellite imagery aids agricultural forecasting, it only provides a macro perspective and more precision is required for actions like soil quality and irrigation assessments.

Digital innovations are dictating a transitional phase in the agriculture sector, converting it into a comprehensive data-oriented supply chain. The traceability introduced by these technologies is crucial, especially in export markets. As the government pushes the Digital Agriculture Mission and AgriStack initiative, data integration becomes crucial for future agricultural policies, and the introduction of AI and drones could substantially mitigate crop losses and enhance decision-making speed.