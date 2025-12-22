Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Liquor Sales Surge: Revenue Approaches Target

Andhra Pradesh's liquor sales rose significantly, generating over Rs 7,000 crore in excise revenue from October 2024 to 2025. The state aims to meet its Rs 8,000 crore target, benefiting from international brands and affordable pricing. The Chief Minister emphasizes healthy growth and combating illegal trade practices.

Andhra Pradesh has recorded a significant increase in liquor sales, with excise revenue reaching over Rs 7,000 crore between October 2024 and 2025, edging closer to its target of Rs 8,000 crore. The rise comes as a result of increased sales of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer, which saw an impressive growth rate in South India.

At a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it was highlighted that sales of IMFL and beer have surged by 19 percent and 95 percent, respectively, in the current financial year. The availability of international brands and competitive pricing have been key driving factors.

Naidu stressed the importance of a liquor policy that prioritizes healthy growth and transparency. The Chief Minister underscored the need for unique identification for liquor bottles and geo-tagging to fight illicit trade, urging officials to address illegal liquor outlets proactively. The state anticipates additional revenue in the coming months as digital payment usage for liquor purchases rises.

