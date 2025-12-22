Offshore Wind Projects Suspended Amid National Security Concerns
The Trump administration has halted five major offshore wind projects on the U.S. East Coast due to national security concerns, largely involving potential radar interference. The suspension affects several companies and has been criticized by state officials and trade groups as unjustified.
The Trump administration suspended leases for five large offshore wind projects under construction off the U.S. East Coast, citing national security concerns. The decision has led to a significant drop in shares of offshore wind companies and has drawn criticism from state officials and industry groups.
The U.S. Department of the Interior highlighted that the suspension results from concerns about radar interference caused by turbine blades and reflective towers. The pause aims to provide time for federal agencies to assess the possibility of mitigating these risks while collaborating with leaseholders and state partners.
State officials, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, criticized the move, stating it lacks credible justification and stalls clean energy job opportunities. The National Ocean Industries Association has urged the administration to quickly lift the pause, given previous approvals by the Department of Defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
