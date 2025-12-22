Lawmakers Demand Transparency in Nvidia AI Chip Sales to China
Two senior Democratic lawmakers are urging the U.S. Commerce Department to disclose details about license reviews for the sale of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to Chinese firms. They seek transparency on approvals, military implications, and reactions from allies before any sale is finalized.
Country:
- United States
Two prominent Democratic lawmakers have called upon the U.S. Commerce Department to release detailed information on the review and approval of licenses for selling Nvidia's advanced AI chips to Chinese companies. The request underscores fears over the potential military application of these technologies and the strategic impact of such sales.
Amidst ongoing tensions between U.S. and Chinese technological advancements, President Trump recently announced a decision allowing the sale of Nvidia's H200 chips to China. This move, which involves a 25% fee payable to the U.S. government, is intended to maintain American competitiveness by curbing demand for Chinese-manufactured chips.
Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Gregory Meeks, in a letter revealed by Reuters, have requested that the Commerce Department disclose all related license applications within 48 hours of approval. Additionally, the lawmakers are pushing for a comprehensive briefing on both the military potential of these chips and the subsequent reactions from international allies.
