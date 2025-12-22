Political Clash Erupts: Yogi and Akhilesh Exchange Barbs Over Syrup Scandal

During a heated exchange in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav fired back at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks which he interpreted as signaling rifts within the BJP leadership.

The sparring occurred as Adityanath rebuffed the Samajwadi Party's allegations of illegal codeine syrup trade, claiming no such cases had been reported by the state government. The chief minister referenced 'two namoone' as an implied dig at political opponents, including Yadav.

The exchange sparked further controversy with Yadav insisting that BJP leaders handle their internal disputes away from public view. The escalating rhetoric marks an amplifying discord in the regional political landscape, especially concerning codeine-related accusations.