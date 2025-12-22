Left Menu

Political Clash Erupts: Yogi and Akhilesh Exchange Barbs Over Syrup Scandal

Akhilesh Yadav responds to Yogi Adityanath's comments in the Uttar Pradesh assembly about BJP discord and alleged codeine syrup trade. Yadav urges BJP to resolve internal conflicts privately. Debate escalates over codeine-related accusations, though no official cases are reported. Political tensions in Delhi and Lucknow continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:25 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
During a heated exchange in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav fired back at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks which he interpreted as signaling rifts within the BJP leadership.

The sparring occurred as Adityanath rebuffed the Samajwadi Party's allegations of illegal codeine syrup trade, claiming no such cases had been reported by the state government. The chief minister referenced 'two namoone' as an implied dig at political opponents, including Yadav.

The exchange sparked further controversy with Yadav insisting that BJP leaders handle their internal disputes away from public view. The escalating rhetoric marks an amplifying discord in the regional political landscape, especially concerning codeine-related accusations.

