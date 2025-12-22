Ambuja Cements' Strategic Merger: Creating a Cement Powerhouse

The board of Ambuja Cements has given the green light to merge its subsidiaries, ACC Ltd and Orient Cement, creating a formidable pan-India cement entity. This strategic decision aims to reshape the industry by enhancing operational efficiencies, optimizing costs, and bolstering shareholder returns.

Ambuja Cements emphasized that the amalgamation would streamline manufacturing and logistics, enabling better capital deployment. The merger is expected to significantly boost profitability, support capacity expansion, and improve margins by at least Rs 100 per metric tonne.

The integration will eliminate structural duplications and reduce administrative costs, resulting in faster decision-making. As part of the merger, Ambuja will issue shares to ACC and Orient Cement shareholders, integrating these entities without the need for separate management services agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)