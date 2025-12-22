Left Menu

Ambuja Cements' Strategic Merger: Creating a Cement Powerhouse

The board of Ambuja Cements announced the merger of its subsidiaries ACC Ltd and Orient Cement to form a robust, pan-India cement powerhouse. This strategic move aims to enhance operational efficiency, optimize costs, and boost shareholder returns, marking a significant transformation in India's cement industry landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:41 IST
Ambuja Cements' Strategic Merger: Creating a Cement Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The board of Ambuja Cements has given the green light to merge its subsidiaries, ACC Ltd and Orient Cement, creating a formidable pan-India cement entity. This strategic decision aims to reshape the industry by enhancing operational efficiencies, optimizing costs, and bolstering shareholder returns.

Ambuja Cements emphasized that the amalgamation would streamline manufacturing and logistics, enabling better capital deployment. The merger is expected to significantly boost profitability, support capacity expansion, and improve margins by at least Rs 100 per metric tonne.

The integration will eliminate structural duplications and reduce administrative costs, resulting in faster decision-making. As part of the merger, Ambuja will issue shares to ACC and Orient Cement shareholders, integrating these entities without the need for separate management services agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025