Ambitious Expansion: Bengaluru Metro to Triple by 2027

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that Bengaluru's Metro will expand to a 175 km network by 2027, including an Airport line. The expansion aims to alleviate traffic congestion and includes a double-decker system. The project, partially funded by Japan, has a projected cost of Rs 25,311 crore.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has declared an expansive new initiative to significantly extend Bengaluru's Metro network to 175 km by December 2027. This extension aims to combat the city's notorious traffic congestion.

The announcement followed Shivakumar's meeting with officials from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to review progress. Currently, Bengaluru's operational Metro network spans 96 km. The newly opened 24-km Yellow line sees a daily footfall of 1 lakh passengers, reducing adjacent road traffic by 30 percent.

Shivakumar emphasized the government's strategic plans to expand the Metro to various suburbs including Tavarekere, Hosakote, Bidadi, and Nelamangala, with a Detailed Project Report underway. An innovative double-decker corridor is also part of Phase 3, which covers 100 km of the new network. The projected cost is Rs 25,311 crore, with significant financing from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

