High-Profile Heist: Mobile Phone Theft Ring Busted at Sunburn Festival

Five members of inter-state gangs were apprehended in connection with the theft of high-end mobile phones at Mumbai's Sunburn Festival. Police successfully recovered 19 mobile phones and a vehicle valued at Rs 19.14 lakh. The arrest followed after police patrolled and seized suspects from the festival and a parked car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:31 IST
In a major bust, five members of inter-state gangs have been arrested for stealing mobile phones during the Sunburn Festival in Mumbai, officials revealed on Monday. The gang targeted the electronic dance music event held in Sewree, which saw participation from over 15,000 spectators.

Law enforcement officials managed to recover 19 high-end mobile phones, along with a vehicle utilized in committing the crime, collectively valued at Rs 19.14 lakh. Police reports indicated the successful arrests occurred during patrols around the festival site.

The breakthrough arrest occurred on December 20 when officers nabbed Udugulappa Dasa Bhovi (24) from Karnataka. Police also apprehended four others, including Shahbaz Bhole Khan (28), Mohitkumar Patel (25), Nikhil Jadhav (19), and Maheshkumar Kumbhar (20) from a parked car. Further investigations continue, aiming to dismantle this theft ring completely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

