Cybercrime Crackdown: Jharkhand Police Arrest 13 Fraudsters

In a significant operation against cybercrime, Jharkhand Police apprehended 13 cybercriminals in separate raids conducted across the districts of Dhanbad and Deoghar. The coordinated efforts led to the recovery of multiple mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, cash, and devices used in digital fraud, authorities reported on Monday.

The Dhanbad operation resulted in the arrest of five individuals from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, following a meticulous raid at a local hotel. The suspects, aged between 23 and 33, confessed to numerous cyber frauds committed across various states, according to Dhanbad SP Ritvik Shrivastava.

Meanwhile, in Deoghar, eight more offenders were detained after posing as customer care executives to scam victims with fake cashback schemes. Deoghar DSP Raja Kumar Mitra noted that the fraudsters were intercepted in the Teteria forest area, further underscoring the widespread nature of cyber deception in the region.

