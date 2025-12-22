Left Menu

Barry Manilow Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis, Pauses Concerts

Barry Manilow, the iconic U.S. singer-songwriter, announced his lung cancer diagnosis on Instagram, halting his concert schedule for surgery. He assured fans of a new concert schedule and encouraged health checks. Manilow's illustrious career spans over six decades, with hits like 'Mandy' and 'Copacabana.'

22-12-2025
Barry Manilow, an iconic singer-songwriter from the United States, disclosed on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer. This revelation has led him to postpone his scheduled concerts as he prepares for surgery.

In his statement, the 82-year-old Grammy-winning artist detailed his recent health journey, noting a six-week bout with bronchitis and a subsequent five-week relapse. Despite overcoming bronchitis and resuming performances in Las Vegas, a precautionary MRI revealed a cancerous spot on his left lung, requiring surgical removal. He anticipates recovery by February without needing radiation or chemotherapy.

Manilow also shared his revised concert schedule and used the opportunity to urge his followers to prioritize health check-ups. Known for an illustrious career that includes hits such as "Mandy," "Copacabana," and "Can't Smile Without You," Manilow has also had roles in film and television, alongside a long-term personal relationship with his manager Garry Kief.

