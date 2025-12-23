Left Menu

Central Banks Diversify Reserves Amid Dollar Decline

Central banks worldwide are reducing reliance on the US dollar and euro, increasing reserves in diverse currencies and gold, as reported by CareEdge Ratings. Despite a declining share of leading currencies, diversification efforts include the British pound, yen, and gold. The dollar retains dominance but faces reliability concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:21 IST
Central Banks Diversify Reserves Amid Dollar Decline
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to a recent report by CareEdge Ratings, global central banks are actively diversifying their foreign exchange reserves, moving away from heavy reliance on the US dollar and euro in favor of other currencies and gold. The report notes a steady decline in the dollar's share of global reserves over recent decades.

From 66.1% in the 2000-09 period, the dollar's share dropped to 62.9% between 2010 and 2019, and further to 58.5% from 2020 to 2024. A parallel trend is observed with the euro, whose share decreased from 24% (2000-09) to 20.4% (2020-24). Meanwhile, the reserves of the British pound, yen, and Chinese yuan have increased.

CareEdge also highlighted a surge in net gold purchases by central banks, which reflect a shift toward safe-haven assets amidst rising global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. Despite this diversification, the US dollar remains central to the global financial system, with its usage in international transactions rising to 47% by 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025