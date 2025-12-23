Left Menu

India's 2025 Culinary Boom: Biryani, Burgers, and More

In 2025, Indians favored biryani, burgers, pizzas, and dosas, as reported by Swiggy. The report highlights food delivery trends, showing biryani as the top choice with 93 million orders. Regional cuisines surged in popularity, with hyperlocal dishes like Pahari experiencing significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:59 IST
In a delectable revelation from 2025, food delivery platform Swiggy has reported a surge in orders for Indian favorites such as biryani, burgers, pizzas, and dosas. The 10th edition of the 'How India Swiggy'd' report uncovers the nation's gastronomic preferences.

Notably, biryani topped the charts with an astounding 93 million orders, followed by burgers at 44.2 million, pizzas at 40.1 million, and dosas at 26.2 million. The data underscores a strong preference for traditional flavors.

The report also highlighted a growing inclination towards regional cuisines, with Pahari food seeing a remarkable 9x growth. Meanwhile, global cuisines have also found their way into Indian carts, with Mexican, Tibetan, and Korean dishes gaining traction.

