Admach Systems Limited to Launch IPO for Strategic Expansion

Admach Systems Limited is set to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 23, 2025, intending to raise ₹42.60 Crore. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE SME Platform, with a price band of ₹227 - ₹239 per share. The IPO issue size is 17,82,600 equity shares.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be allocated towards capital expenditure for new machinery, working capital requirements, and other corporate purposes. The allocation of equity shares includes anchor portion, qualified institutional buyers, and retail individual investors.

Managing Director Ajay Chamanlal Longani stated that this move is crucial for expanding Admach's operations in custom machinery and automation systems. The engineering industry is seeing a rise in automation demand, and Admach is well-positioned to capitalize on these favorable industry trends.

