NTPC's Green Leap: Pioneering Plasma Gasification in Greater Noida

NTPC's research arm, NETRA, is set to revolutionize the energy sector with the establishment of a Plasma Gasification-based green hydrogen plant in Greater Noida. According to an NTPC release, the new facility aims to generate one tonne of green hydrogen each day, marking a significant stride towards sustainable energy solutions.

The initiative underscores NTPC's commitment to expanding its footprint in the green energy sector. This innovative plant will utilize advanced plasma gasification technology to transform waste materials into syngas, a clean alternative free from tar. The plant's process includes a meticulous cleaning procedure using PSA or membrane technology, ensuring the production of pure hydrogen.

Currently providing 25% of India's electricity, NTPC boasts a substantial power capacity exceeding 85 GW. With plans to add 30.90 GW, including 13.3 GW from renewable sources, the company aims for a target of 149 GW capacity by 2032, with renewable energy contributing 60 GW. By 2037, NTPC envisions a total capacity of 244 GW, embracing innovations to ensure reliable and affordable energy while venturing into emerging fields like e-mobility, battery storage, and green hydrogen solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)