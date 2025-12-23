Left Menu

NTPC's Green Leap: Pioneering Plasma Gasification in Greater Noida

NTPC's NETRA division is launching a green hydrogen plant using plasma gasification in Greater Noida to produce one tonne of green hydrogen daily. This move aligns with NTPC's strategy to enhance its green energy footprint and contribute to sustainable energy practices leveraging advanced waste-to-energy technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:13 IST
NTPC's Green Leap: Pioneering Plasma Gasification in Greater Noida
Representative Image (Photo/@ntpclimited). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC's research arm, NETRA, is set to revolutionize the energy sector with the establishment of a Plasma Gasification-based green hydrogen plant in Greater Noida. According to an NTPC release, the new facility aims to generate one tonne of green hydrogen each day, marking a significant stride towards sustainable energy solutions.

The initiative underscores NTPC's commitment to expanding its footprint in the green energy sector. This innovative plant will utilize advanced plasma gasification technology to transform waste materials into syngas, a clean alternative free from tar. The plant's process includes a meticulous cleaning procedure using PSA or membrane technology, ensuring the production of pure hydrogen.

Currently providing 25% of India's electricity, NTPC boasts a substantial power capacity exceeding 85 GW. With plans to add 30.90 GW, including 13.3 GW from renewable sources, the company aims for a target of 149 GW capacity by 2032, with renewable energy contributing 60 GW. By 2037, NTPC envisions a total capacity of 244 GW, embracing innovations to ensure reliable and affordable energy while venturing into emerging fields like e-mobility, battery storage, and green hydrogen solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025