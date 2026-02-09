Yen Rallies as Takaichi's Victory Boosts Market Optimism
The Japanese yen gained strength in Asian trading after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election win. The yen reversed a recent losing streak, with traders optimistic about fiscal stimulus boosting the stock market. The Liberal Democratic Party's landslide victory eliminates political uncertainty and promises impactful fiscal policy.
The yen experienced a significant boost in Asian trading on Monday, following a decisive electoral victory for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. By Monday, the yen reversed a declining streak, rebounding as traders anticipated that fiscal stimulus measures would invigorate the stock market.
The initial yen weakness may have been countered by the swift market response. However, currency strategist Sim Moh Siong of the Bank of Singapore cautioned that the yen's outlook might continue to face challenges. Additionally, Japan's government has expressed a vigilant stance on currency movement follow-up after the election results.
With Takaichi's coalition securing a supermajority in Parliament's lower house, analysts like Shoki Omori at Mizuho indicate that the focus shifts toward effective fiscal policy execution. The landslide victory scores a political win yet places the spotlight on policy clarity and communication.
