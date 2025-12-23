Left Menu

Market Surge: Economic Data Fuels Stocks, Yen Rallies Amid Tokyo's Intervention Talk

Major stock indexes rose along with Treasury yields following strong U.S. economic data. Novo Nordisk's weight-loss pill approval bolstered European stocks, while silver and gold hit record highs. The yen strengthened amid potential Japanese intervention, and mixed reactions were seen in global currencies.

Updated: 23-12-2025 21:37 IST
On Tuesday, global markets saw a slight uptick as major stock indexes rose, buoyed by stronger-than-anticipated U.S. economic data. The pan-European STOXX 600 index briefly achieved a record high, propelled by gains in the healthcare sector, notably after Novo Nordisk received U.S. approval for its weight-loss medication.

Silver soared to an unprecedented high, surpassing $70 an ounce, while gold also reached record levels. The U.S. economy outpaced expectations in the third quarter, primarily driven by robust consumer spending, with GDP increasing at an annualized rate of 4.3%, according to Reuters.

The dollar experienced mixed results against major currencies, as the Japanese yen gained strength following Tokyo's warnings of possible intervention. In the face of a possible rate pause by the Federal Reserve, markets continue to adjust to evolving economic indicators, reflecting both opportunities and challenges.

